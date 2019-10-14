European stocks turn down after Brexit, trade-driven rally

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
A three-day rally in European shares halted on Monday as investors assessed the scale of progress from Friday's US-China trade talks and worried that a Brexit withdrawal agreement was still some way off after signs of a major breakthrough.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.8 per cent at 0814 GMT, handing back nearly half of a more than 2 per cent gain on Friday that was its best day since January.
Growing optimism around last week's Sino-US talks and a Brexit agreement had helped the index log its best weekly performance since in February, making some retreat natural. But analysts said nerves over a slowdown in global growth and the Brexit process were still high.
Mining stocks, among the chief barometers of concern over the Chinese economy, shed 2.5 per cent, leading declines among all European sub-sector trading in the red. Britain's domestically-focused FTSE mid-caps and Irish stocks, gave up more than 1 per cent after Friday's 4 per cent surge.
“It's difficult to remove that investor caution even if we do get resolutions around Brexit and the trade war,” said Roger Jones, head of equities at fund manager London & Capital. “I think we've got to see better earnings and a better macroeconomic picture.”
Late on Friday, United States and China outlined the first phase of a trade deal and suspended this week's scheduled US tariff hikes. But existing tariffs remain in place and officials on both sides said much more work is needed before an accord could be agreed.
Tariffs continued to hurt the Chinese economy, with data showing a further contraction in exports and imports in September.
Swiss pharmaceutical companies Roche Holding AG and Novartis AG dropped more than 1 per cent each, and were the biggest drags on the main index, after a report that the United States was considering tariffs on Swiss pharmaceutical products.
Bank stocks were also big fallers, down 1.79 per cent, as euro zone bond yields fell due to cautious investors pouring into fixed income. In a bright spot, Sophos Group jumped 36.5 per cent as Private equity firm Thoma Bravo said it would take the British cybersecurity company private in a deal valuing the company at about $3.8 billion.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
Our checks suggest that in many cases, buying motor insurance policies online are 40-45% cheaper
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
They are passive funds traded on the exchange and invest in bonds
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...