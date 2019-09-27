File consolidated results while reporting quarterly financial performance: NSE to India Inc

India Inc should file consolidated results too while reporting quarterly financial performance, said the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in a release.

Citing an informal advice given by market regulator SEBI to Shriram Transport Finance, the NSE said from September 2019 quarter result inwards corporates should also declare consolidated statements, the release added.

Listed companies will start declaring July-September results from the second week of October onwards.

In a clarification to Shriram Transport Finance through informal guidance, SEBI had said quarterly results declaration should contain consolidated performance that include subsidiary and associated companies.