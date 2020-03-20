Stocks

What to watch: Focus on fund-raising plans of Escorts

| Updated on March 19, 2020 Published on March 20, 2020

The board of directors of Escorts Limited will meet on Friday to consider fund-raising plans. The proposal is to allot shares through the preferential route and a corresponding reduction of an equivalent number of shares held by Escorts Benefit and Welfare Trust. Upon implementation the scheme, there will be no change in the total paid-up equity capital of the company. Shareholders will closely monitor the quantum of shares to be issued and the price of the issue.

Published on March 20, 2020
Escorts Ltd
Stocks to Watch
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
What to watch: Will Polycab flare up on forming subsidiary?