Stocks

Focus on fund-raising plans of Prestige Estates

| Updated on December 13, 2019 Published on December 14, 2019

 

The board of directors of Prestige Estates Projects will meet on Saturday to consider fund-raising plans. Among the options are raising funds through rights issue, public issue, qualified institutional placement, preferential issue or any other method. Shareholders will closely monitor the development and keep an eye on the mode of fund-raising, number of shares to be offered and the price of the issue. If it is through a QIP, identity of the investors will also be a crucial factor.

Published on December 14, 2019
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
JB Chemicals buyback offer opens on Monday