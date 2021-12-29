Geojit Financial inducts two new independent directors

Geojit Financial Services has appointed MP Vijay Kumar and Prof Sebastian Morris as non-executive independent directors on its board of directors.

A Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary by profession, Kumar is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Sify Technologies. He is also a member of IFRS Interpretation Committee of the International Accounting Standards Board, London, Council Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a nominated member of National Financial Reporting Authority.

Morris brings experience in academics, research and consultancy and administration. Currently working as a senior professor at Goa Institute of Management, Goa, he was earlier associated with IIM-Ahmedabad as professor of Economics for 20 years. CJ George, Managing Director, Geojit Financial Services, said the new members bring diverse knowledge, adding immense value to operations.