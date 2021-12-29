Stocks

Geojit Financial inducts two new independent directors

BL Mumbai Bureau December 29 | Updated on December 29, 2021

Geojit Financial Services has appointed MP Vijay Kumar and Prof Sebastian Morris as non-executive independent directors on its board of directors.

A Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary by profession, Kumar is currently serving as Chief Financial Officer of Sify Technologies. He is also a member of IFRS Interpretation Committee of the International Accounting Standards Board, London, Council Member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a nominated member of National Financial Reporting Authority.

Morris brings experience in academics, research and consultancy and administration. Currently working as a senior professor at Goa Institute of Management, Goa, he was earlier associated with IIM-Ahmedabad as professor of Economics for 20 years. CJ George, Managing Director, Geojit Financial Services, said the new members bring diverse knowledge, adding immense value to operations.

Published on December 29, 2021

