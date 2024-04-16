Happy Forgings Ltd (HFL) has bagged an order for the supply of brake flanges for passenger vehicles to a global tier-1 manufacturer of automobile driveline components and systems.

According to the stock exchange filing, supplies under the contract will commence from Q4FY26/Q1FY27 after the interim part approval process.

The total order value is estimated to be ₹60-70 crore per annum and approximately ₹500 crore for the entire agreement period until December 2034.

Ashish Garg, Managing Director, said, “This contract demonstrates our engineering and manufacturing strengths that enabled us to enter the passenger vehicle segment, both domestically and internationally. As we continue to drive innovation and operational excellence, we remain confident that our strategic initiatives will further solidify our position as a preferred supplier in the global marketplace.”

Happy Forgings stock surged 4.51 per cent on the NSE to trade at ₹946.35 as of 2.51 pm.