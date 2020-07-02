Stocks

HDFC Life to replace Vedanta in Nifty 50 index

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

Vedanta, which is in the delisting process, would be replaced by HDFC Life Insurance Company in the Nifty 50 index, NSE said. The changes will take effect from July 31.

SBI Cards and Payments will replace HDFC Life in Nifty Next 50 index.

SBI Cards will also replace Vedanta from Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty LargeMidcap indices.

Vedanta has also been removed from Metal, MNC, Commodity, Nifty500 Value 50, Nifty High Beta 50 and Nifty50 value 20 indices.

Shares of Vedanta on Thursday closed 1.2 per cent lower at ₹106.40 on the BSE and HDFC Life slipped 0.25 per cent at ₹547.95 while SBI Cards gained 0.7 per cent at ₹654.

Published on July 02, 2020
stocks and shares
NSE
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Six Franklin Templeton debt funds turn cash positive on fresh flow