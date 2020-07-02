HDFC Life to replace Vedanta in Nifty 50 index

Vedanta, which is in the delisting process, would be replaced by HDFC Life Insurance Company in the Nifty 50 index, NSE said. The changes will take effect from July 31.

SBI Cards and Payments will replace HDFC Life in Nifty Next 50 index.

SBI Cards will also replace Vedanta from Nifty 500, Nifty 100, Nifty 200 and Nifty LargeMidcap indices.

Vedanta has also been removed from Metal, MNC, Commodity, Nifty500 Value 50, Nifty High Beta 50 and Nifty50 value 20 indices.

Shares of Vedanta on Thursday closed 1.2 per cent lower at ₹106.40 on the BSE and HDFC Life slipped 0.25 per cent at ₹547.95 while SBI Cards gained 0.7 per cent at ₹654.