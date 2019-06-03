Hero MotoCorp rises 4.3 per cent on strong May sales

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Monday jumped 5.5 per cent after the company reported 13.5 per cent rise in sales in May over the previous month.

The scrip climbed 5.43 per cent to Rs 2,827.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares gained 5.50 per cent to Rs 2,827.80.

The scrip was the top gainer among the front-line companies on both key indices during morning trade.

On Sunday, Hero MotoCorp reported a 13.5 per cent rise in sales to over 6.5 lakh units in May over the previous month.

The company sold about 5.7 lakh units in April 2019, it said in a BSE filing.

“Hero MotoCorp reported sales of 6,52,028 units of motorcycles and scooters in May 2019. The company recorded a sequential increase in sales compared to the previous month (April 2019) when it sold 5,74,366 units of two-wheelers,” the filing said.