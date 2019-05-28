Stocks

Hindustan Aeronautics hits over 2-month high on Q4 results

Reuters | Updated on May 28, 2019 Published on May 28, 2019

Shares of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) are up as much as 5.05 per cent, their highest since March 27.

The stocks of HAL ended higher by 2.28 per cent at ₹722.05.

The State-owned aerospace and defence company posted a 13 per cent jump in March-quarter profit to ₹1,177 crore($168.92 mln) on Monday. Expenses relating to capital and other accounts fell 36.7 per cent.

Up to Monday's close, the stock is down 12.6 per cent this year ($1 = ₹69.6790)

