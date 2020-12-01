Stocks

ICICI Lombard hit 52-week high

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 01, 2020 Published on December 01, 2020

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Tuesday closed with over 1 per cent gain after hitting its 52-week high on the bourses after the insurance sector watchdog IRDAI cleared the company’s merger deal with Bharti AXA General. Shares of ICICI Lombard touched 52-week high of ₹1,500 on BSE during the day. It, however, pared some gains to close 1.06 per cent higher at ₹1,471.20. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India on Friday gave in-principle approval for merger of Bharti AXA with ICICI Lombard. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the consolidated entity will have a market share of about 8.7 per cent on a pro forma basis in the non-life business. PTI

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 01, 2020
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.