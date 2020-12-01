ICICI Lombard hit 52-week high

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on Tuesday closed with over 1 per cent gain after hitting its 52-week high on the bourses after the insurance sector watchdog IRDAI cleared the company’s merger deal with Bharti AXA General. Shares of ICICI Lombard touched 52-week high of ₹1,500 on BSE during the day. It, however, pared some gains to close 1.06 per cent higher at ₹1,471.20. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India on Friday gave in-principle approval for merger of Bharti AXA with ICICI Lombard. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, the consolidated entity will have a market share of about 8.7 per cent on a pro forma basis in the non-life business. PTI