IIFL Wealth Management appoints Nikunj Kedia as Head of Products

IIFL Wealth Management on Wednesday announced the appointment of Nikunj Kedia as Head of Products at IIFL Wealth.

Kedia, who has been with IIFL Wealth since 2010, has been internally elevated to this role.

“He was instrumental in setting up the business in Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad besides being responsible for the offshore business based in Singapore,” IIFL Wealth said in a statement.

In his new role, Kedia will be responsible for third party fund manager due diligence and selection, alternative investments and deal sourcing.

Kedia is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad and has completed all three levels of the CFA curriculum. He also holds a degree in Computer Science from St Xavier’s College, Kolkata. He began his career with American Express Financial Advisors and has two decades of experience in the financial services industry with a wide range of expertise in advisory and wealth management. Prior to joining IIFL Wealth Management, he had founded Park Financial Advisors which was acquired by Karvy Private Wealth in 2009.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth and Asset Management said, “We are very excited to have Nikunj take on this leadership role to further enhance and expand our product portfolio. Nikunj’s deep domain expertise, leadership skills and strong connect with the industry manifests our approach of identifying effective leaders and providing them the opportunities to create a greater impact for our clients, company and stakeholders.”

“This is a great opportunity for me to work with a team that has led us to become one of the leaders in wealth and asset management. In today’s rapidly changing world, where customers increasingly demand nuanced products that can optimally cater to their specific needs, an increased focus on products has almost become table stakes. My focus will be on continuing the tradition to bring innovative solutions that serve the diverse wealth management needs of our esteemed clients,” said Kedia