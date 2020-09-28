Stocks

Indoco Remedies climb 5 per cent Favipiravir tablets launch for Covid

BL Internet Desk | Updated on September 28, 2020 Published on September 28, 2020

Shares of Indoco Remedies climbed nearly 5 per cent reacting positively to the reports that the pharma company has launched Favipiravir tablets used in the treatment of Covid-19.

At 11.55 am, the stock was being quoted Rs 12.65, or 4.85 per cent, higher at Rs 273.75. It had hit an intraday high of Rs 284.10 on the BSE today.

On the NSE, Indoco Remedies rose Rs 11.55 to Rs 273.55 on volumes of 5.60 lakh shares.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 28, 2020
stocks and shares
Indoco Remedies Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.