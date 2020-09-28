Indoco Remedies climb 5 per cent Favipiravir tablets launch for Covid

Shares of Indoco Remedies climbed nearly 5 per cent reacting positively to the reports that the pharma company has launched Favipiravir tablets used in the treatment of Covid-19.

At 11.55 am, the stock was being quoted Rs 12.65, or 4.85 per cent, higher at Rs 273.75. It had hit an intraday high of Rs 284.10 on the BSE today.

On the NSE, Indoco Remedies rose Rs 11.55 to Rs 273.55 on volumes of 5.60 lakh shares.