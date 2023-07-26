Indoco Remedies witnessed a 0.40 per cent increase in its share price after the company announced receipt of EU GMP certification for its Baddi manufacturing facility.

The certification confirms compliance with reasonable manufacturing practice requirements per the EC Directive. The EU GMP certification will enable Indoco Remedies to supply drug products to Europe and other regions from the Baddi site, further enhancing the company’s capability to provide quality and affordable medicines.

The share price went up by 0.40 per cent to ₹324 at 11:16 a.m. on BSE.