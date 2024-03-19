The subsidiary of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (IGESL), I-Fox Windtechnik India Private Limited (I-Fox) has received a work order from NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL), a Navratna PSU of Govt of India.

The contract pertains to the restoration of 33 wind turbine generators (each 1.5 MW) of NLCIL’s wind power plant located in Tenkasi District, Tamil Nadu.

The scope of the contract comprises supplies of materials or spares and other activities for the restoration of the 33 WTGs within eight months, with a revenue realisation of ₹39.5 crore (inclusive of taxes) during the contract period.

SK Mathu Sudhana, CEO of IGESL, said, “We are delighted to receive another order from NLC India, a Navratna PSU, after securing the contract for comprehensive O&M of 51MW WTGs for 5 years during the last year.”

Inox Green Energy stock inched up by 0.53 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹123 as of 9.28 a.m., while NLC India declined 0.21 per cent, trading at ₹211.50.