Stocks

Investments via P-notes fall for fourth month in a row, stand at ₹76,611 cr

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 23, 2019 Published on October 23, 2019

P-notes are issued by registered FPIs to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process.

Dropping for the fourth consecutive month, investments through participatory notes (P-notes) in the Indian capital market stood at ₹76,611 crore at the end of September.

P-notes are issued by registered foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to overseas investors who wish to be part of the Indian stock market without registering themselves directly after going through a due diligence process.

Investments through P-notes have been continuously declining since June, according to the latest data from markets regulator Sebi.

The total value of P-note investments in the Indian markets -- equity, debt, and derivatives -- declined to ₹76,611 crore till September-end, from ₹79,088 crore at August-end, showed the data.

At the end of July, the Indian capital market saw a total inflow of ₹81,082 crore via P-notes, a fall as compared to ₹81,913 crore till June-end. The investment had stood at ₹82,619 in May.

Of the total investments made till the end of September, ₹50,676 crore was invested in the equities, ₹25 crore in debt and ₹241 crore in the derivatives segment.

In July, the board of Sebi has approved a proposal to rationalise the framework for issuance of P-notes -- an instrument once very popular with foreign investors.

The use of P-notes has been on a decline since 2017 and slumped to a nine-and-a-half year low of ₹66,587 crore at the end of October.

In July 2017, markets regulator Sebi has notified stricter P-notes norms stipulating a fee of USD 1,000 that will be levied on each instrument to check any misuse for channelising black money.

Published on October 23, 2019
foreign portfolio investment
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Oriental Bank shares jump over 5% after Q2 earnings