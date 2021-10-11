IPO Screener: Aditya BIrla Sun Life lists flat at ₹ 712 on BSE

Shares of Aditya Birla Sun life AMC listed flat at ₹ 712 on the BSE on Monday, the same as the issue price of ₹ 712. The company had fixed the issue price at ₹ 712 at the upper end of the price band at ₹ 695-712. On the NSE, it opened at ₹715.

Maket cap of Aditya Birla Sun Life stands at ₹ 20,500 crore.

The 2,768-crore IPO was subscribed 5.25 times with the quota for qualified institutional investors subscribing more than 10 times. Retail institutional investors was subscribed 3.23 times. The quota for non-retail investors or HNIs was subscribed by 3.23 per cent. The portion reserved for Aditya Birla Capital shareholders got bids for 1.52 times.

Ahead of the issue, the AMC had raised ₹789 crore from anchor investors. It has decided to allot 1,10,80,800 shares to anchor investors at ₹712 apiece, valuing the aggregate transaction at ₹788.95 crore, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF), SBI MF, SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd, Axis MF, UTI MF BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Max Life Insurance Company and HSBC Global Investment Funds are among the anchor investors.