IPO Screener: Sansera Engineering issue opens today

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The ₹1,283-crore IPO Of Sansera Engineering, a Bengaluru-based manufacturer of critical components, will open for subscription today. The issue will close on Thursday (September 16).
The Initial Public Offering, which would be through a complete offer for sale (OFS) of 17.24 crore by existing investors Client Ebene, CVCIGP II Employees Ebene and certain promoters, has come out with a price band of ₹734-744. Market lot is 20 shares.
Sansera Engineering on Monday mopped up ₹382 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share sale by allotting 51,35,162 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹744 apiece. Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Nomura, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Axis Mutual Fund (MF), ICICI Prudential MF, SBI Life Insurance Co, Max Life Insurance Company and Kuber India Fund are among the anchor investors.
Half of the issue size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors and the remaining 15 per cent for non-institutional investors.
