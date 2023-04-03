Shares of Udayshivakumar Infra will be listed on the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price as ₹35, at the upper end of the price band of ₹33-35. The ₹66-crore IPO, which saw a robust response from all category investors, was subscribed 30.63 times.

While the portion reserved for non-institution investors (HNIs) was subscribed 60.42 times, the qualified institutional buyers quota was 40.47 times, and the retail portion by 14.10 times.

The entire issue is a fresh issue and the company plans to use the funds for incremental working capital requirements and general corporate purposes. The Karnataka-based company primarily operates on structuring roads, bridges, and irrigation projects.