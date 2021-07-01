Jet Airways shares plunge 5% after earnings announcement

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
Shares of Jet Airways on Thursday dipped 5 per cent to its lowest trading permissible limit for the day after the company reported a loss of ₹153.35 crore for the June quarter of the last financial year.
The stock declined 5 per cent to ₹126.45 -- its lowest trading permissible limit for the day -- on both the BSE and the NSE.
Grounded carrier Jet Airways on Wednesday reported a loss of ₹153.35 crore for the June quarter of the last financial year.
In the year-ago period, the loss stood at ₹1,514.20 crore, according to a regulatory filing.
The total income of the airline, which has not flown since April 17, 2019, stood at ₹10.96 crore in the June quarter of the last fiscal.
For the fiscal 2019-20, Jet Airways posted a loss ₹2,841.45 crore on a total income of ₹354.20 crore.
Meanwhile, as per the detailed order published by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday, the Jalan Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded Jet Airways, will make a total cash infusion of ₹1,375 crore in the airline and lenders will take a steep haircut on their admitted claims of over ₹7,800 crore under the approved resolution plan.
The NCLT on June 22, approved the consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, which has been undergoing insolvency resolution process since June 2019. The carrier shuttered operations in April 2019.
