The rejig of S&P BSE indices will see JSW Steel and Zomato replacing HDFC and Apollo Hospital Enterprises from July 13. The merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank has led to a readjustment of stocks in various indices. In this process, JSW Steel and Zomato will replace HDFC in Sensex and Sensex Next-50.

JBM Auto and Apollo Hospital will replace HDFC in BSE-500 and Sensex-50. The other stocks that will enter the index include TVS Motors (BSE-100 Large cap and BSE Sensex Next-50), Hindustan Aeronautics (BSE Sensex-50), APL Apollo Tubes (BSE-200), and Infosys (BSE Greenex).