Kanani Industries Ltd’s shares were up by 4.93 per cent after the company secured export orders valued at approximately ₹20 crore from international clients. The company will utilise its in-house, backward-integrated manufacturing facility to fulfil these orders, thereby enhancing profit margins. Kanani Industries will complete these orders within a timeframe of six months.

With a history spanning over a decade, Kanani Industries Ltd is a manufacturer-exporter in the jewellery and gem industry. In addition to its core operations, the company actively engages in producing and marketing diamond-studded Jewelry for a global clientele.

The shares were up by 4.93 per cent to ₹8.30 at 3 pm on the BSE.