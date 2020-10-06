Kotak Mahindra MF to launch Nasdaq-100 Index fund

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund has filed papers with SEBI for launching a new fund that will invest in units of overseas ETFs and Index Fund based on Nasdaq-100 Index.

The Kotak Nasdaq 100 Fund-of-Fund will provide long-term capital appreciation. The minimum investment during the NFO will be ₹5,000 and ₹1,000 if one is opting for minimum of six months SIP during the NFO.

The scheme follows a passive investment strategy. The AMC/ Underlying Scheme does not make any judgments about the investment merit of Nasdaq-100 Index nor will it attempt to apply any economic, financial or market analysis. The scheme would also invest in units of liquid/ debt schemes, debt and money market instruments.