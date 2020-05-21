9.40 am

Aviation stock updates:

Post the last night's announcement regarding the commencement of the domestic flying from May 25 made rounds, the stocks of the aviation industry saw a surge in the opening session.

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd--

Spicejet Ltd--

9.30 am

Opening bell:

The benchmark indices opened in the positive territory. The BSE Sensex rose 140.92 points to 30,959.53 in opening session; NSE Nifty advanced 41.45 points to 9,108.

9.15 am

Today's stock pick: Granules India

Accompanied by above average volume, the stock of Granules India jumped 4 per cent on Wednesday. During the rally, it decisively broke a key resistance at ₹167 and exceeded the 21-DMA.

9.05 am

Day trading guide:

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹858 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 845 830 875 890 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock reverses higher from ₹845 levels

₹670 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 660 650 680 690 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of Infosys while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹660 levels

₹175 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 173 170 179 182 The stock is witnessing buying interest at lower levels. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss at ₹173 levels

₹78 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 75 72 80 83 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹80 levels

₹1434 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1420 1405 1450 1465 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the sock of RIL rallies above ₹1,450 levels

₹153 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 147 142 158 164 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI moves beyond ₹158 levels

₹1952 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1930 1910 1970 1990 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹1,930 levels

9066 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9000 8900 9125 9200 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 9,000 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.