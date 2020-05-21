Cyber security services market to treble at $13.6 b by 2025

Apple’s inclusive tools can change lives
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
The cyber security services market size will go up by three times to reach $13.6 billion in 2025 as against the current size of $4.39 billion, growing at 20-22 per cent annually.
The market size will go up to $9.3 billion by the end of financial year 2023, according to the Cyber Security Services Landscape report released by the DSCI (Data Security Council of India).
The report, which was released over a video-conference on Friday, gives key data points on the growth of the cyber security industry in the country.
Releasing the report, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, has said that cyber security held the key as the IT industry had let 95 per cent of its workforce to work from home.
“Vulnerabilities creep in when you move faster than you are supposed to move. Issues related to cyber security will increase significantly,” he said.
“The current employee base of the cyber security services companies is put at 1.10 lakh. This is going to be scaled up in the next few years,” the report said.
Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom (National Association of Software and Services Companies), has said that security posed a huge challenge. “As the IT industry allowed 95 per cent of its employees to work from home, there are no issues with regard to productivity and satisfaction of clients. It is cyber security that will pose a major challenge,” she said.
On Global Accessibility Awareness Day, we meet people for whom a mere feature can mean everything
As remote working gains traction, a quick pivot to work-from-home (WFH) solutions is offering new ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
TERI mulls utilising India’s waterbodies to set up platforms for renewable energy
Soon, the scheme’s coverage may be extended to all districts against the existing applicability in notified ...
Domestic, rather than export market could be key driver going forward
There have been some inflows and repayment of borrowings. But few funds still have sizeable liabilities
Slowdown in demand, delay in construction of new space will weigh heavy on the developer
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...