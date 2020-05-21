Cyber security services market to treble at $13.6 b by 2025

The cyber security services market size will go up by three times to reach $13.6 billion in 2025 as against the current size of $4.39 billion, growing at 20-22 per cent annually.

The market size will go up to $9.3 billion by the end of financial year 2023, according to the Cyber Security Services Landscape report released by the DSCI (Data Security Council of India).

The report, which was released over a video-conference on Friday, gives key data points on the growth of the cyber security industry in the country.

Releasing the report, Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, has said that cyber security held the key as the IT industry had let 95 per cent of its workforce to work from home.

“Vulnerabilities creep in when you move faster than you are supposed to move. Issues related to cyber security will increase significantly,” he said.

“The current employee base of the cyber security services companies is put at 1.10 lakh. This is going to be scaled up in the next few years,” the report said.

Debjani Ghosh, President of Nasscom (National Association of Software and Services Companies), has said that security posed a huge challenge. “As the IT industry allowed 95 per cent of its employees to work from home, there are no issues with regard to productivity and satisfaction of clients. It is cyber security that will pose a major challenge,” she said.