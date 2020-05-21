Bajaj Auto Q4 FY’20 results: Superior product mix, lower taxes aid profit growth

The Bajaj Auto stock has gained about 5 per cent in trading today, reacting to the March 2020 quarter results that were released after market hours on Wednesday.

Despite the challenges from the pandemic, Bajaj Auto has posted a good set of numbers for the three months ended March 2020. Even as volumes were down by 17 per cent year-on-year, the company managed to contain the fall in revenues to about 8.5 per cent to ₹6,611 crore. Better product mix arising from higher share of commercial vehicles (three-wheelers) in the domestic market and exports helped. These segments bring in higher realisations than motorcycles. The depreciation of rupee against the dollar aided export realisations in addition. Exports constituted 51 per cent of the total volumes during the quarter as against 40 per cent a year ago.

Richer product mix and lower raw material costs resulted in expansion in operating margins. Raw material cost as a percentage of sales was 67.9 per cent vis-à-vis 69.6 per cent in the March 2019 quarter. Operating margins moved up by 1.8 percentage points to 18.4 per cent. A 44.8 per cent rise in ‘other income’ and lower taxes aided profits. Tax expenses dropped as the company adopted the new corporate tax rate of 25.17 per cent. Tax as percentage of profits stood at 23.88 per cent in the current quarter, as against 30.4 per cent a year ago. Profits (without considering exceptional income in the March 2019 quarter) grew by 35.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,310 crore.

Outlook

Though domestic markets remained sluggish in 2019-20, the company benefited from a recovery in exports. Export volumes grew by 4 per cent last fiscal, while domestic volumes declined by 17 per cent. Exports were aided by good motorcycle demand in markets such as Nigeria, East Africa. Egypt and Philippines which have been putting up a steady show in the past few quarters. Into fiscal 2020-21, exports may face headwinds in the aftermath of Covid-19 related lockdown as well as fall in crude prices impacting demand in key markets such as Nigeria which are oil-based economies. Besides, exchange rate concerns due to devaluation of the Lira, the Nigerian currency remain. Overall, Bajaj Auto has seen a lockdown in all countries that it exports to. While retail sales have opened up in most geographies, it is currently at 35 per cent of normal levels.

With dealerships slowly getting back to business in India too, the company is presently seeing offtake at 25 per cent of normal levels. While the company expects a recovery only in the second half of this fiscal, the domestic business may come to the company’s aid this year. For one, the relatively lower impact of Covid-19 in rural markets, good rabi crop and monsoons along with employment opportunities from MGNREGA could see rural demand for bikes improving. In the past two years, Bajaj Auto has focused on improving volumes in the entry segment bikes, which caters predominantly to the rural markets. The company’s market share in the 75-110 cc segment stands at about 17. 1 per cent in 2019-20, a big jump from 12.8 per cent in 2017-18.

Urban demand could also pick-up, following a preference for personal vehicles after the pandemic. The company does not foresee downgrading by customers to lower segment bikes in the wake of factors such as pay cuts. It rather sees customers placing more emphasis on value within a particular segment. In this context, the company’s strategy to attract customers by introducing variants of existing bikes at incremental engine capacities and different price points ( CT 110, Platina 110 H and Pulsar 125 being examples) will continue to hold the company in good stead.