Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, has launched a residential project, Mahindra Codename Crown, in Pune.

The 5.38-acre property with 500 homes is in Kharadi Annex, 4 km from World Trade Centre. It has two towers of two- and three-bedroom homes and another tower with four-bedroom homes 4 BHK tower.

Amit Kumar Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, “We are excited to introduce Mahindra Codename Crown, our latest project in the city. Offering lifestyle sanctuaries meticulously crafted to elevate living experiences, it caters to the discerning preferences of our customers. Its strategic proximity to Pune’s IT hubs and business districts adds further value, providing residents with a convenient lifestyle.”

Mahindra Lifespace Developers stock traded at ₹581.45 on the NSE, down by 0.05 per cent, as of 1.11 pm.