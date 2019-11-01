10.30 am

Petronet LNG stock slips

Shares of Petronet LNG slipped today due to profit taking after recent rise in its price.

The company reported that its revenues declined to ₹9.458.70 crore during the September quarer from ₹10,856.82 crore in the correspondig quarter of the preceding fiscal.

However, Petronet LNG's consolidated net profit for the quarter declined to ₹1,089 crore. The higher profit can be attributed to lower tax incidence.

The company's Board of Directors has also declared special interim dividend of ₹5.50 per equity share (of the face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year 2019-2020.

EPS has increased to Rs 7.35 in Q2FY20 from Rs 3.75 YoY.

10.05 am

10 am

9.45 am

Ahluwalia Contracts stock jumps 7%

The stock of Ahluwalia Contracts rose sharply today on the back of a news report that it has bagged fresh orders worth Rs 521 crore

The oompany in a statement said yesterday that it has secured three new orders worth ₹521.71 crore.

It bagged an order worth ₹208 crore for construction of NICL work at the corporate office building, Rajarhat, Kolkata, and another ₹161 crore for the construction of Parivahan Parisar at Phulwarisarif Patna (Bihar).

It also bagged a ₹152.71-crore contract for the construction of Bluegrass Residences at Kalyani Nagar, Pune.

9.35 am

Broker's call

CESC Research Report:

Stocks to watch on positive side:

Tata motors, the rerating in the stock likely on account of good results.

Stocks to watch on negative side:

IOC on account of weak results, HDFC bank, Kotak bank, the streched valuations likely to cap the upside in these counters, profit booking expected at current & higher levels. Metals & mining on account of weak core sector data Tata Steel, Vedanta.

9.25 am

Opening Bell

Stock markets opened marginally higher today aided by gains in heavyweights such as ITC, HDFC, Zee and IndusInd Bank shares.

The 30-share barometer Sensex gained 148.51 points at 40,277.56 and the Nifty, on the NSE, rose 35.75 points at 11,913.20

The US markets ended on a negative note last evening with the Nasdaq down by -0.14% and Dow down by -0.52%. The Asian markets were negative with the Japan's Nikkei down by 0.41% to 22,833.23.

9.15 am

Derivatives (based on Oct 31 prices)

YES Securities report:

Nifty settled the penultimate session for October series at 11870 marks. SGX Nifty indicates flat start for the day, overnight correction was seen in US markets.

Nifty/BankNifty rollovers were seen at 84/73% (1.49cr/8.1lacs shares) vs 63/57% (1.54cr/9lacs shares) in previous month.

Nifty rollovers highest in percentage term in past 3yrs data however benchmark index lost OI base from last 2 consecutive expiries.

FII’s start the November series with index futures long to short ratio of 0.7x as reverse arb positions were seen in past few sessions.

Strong rollovers seen on FMCG/Capitals goods on long side while unwinding seen on private banks/Auto stocks and select NBFCs.

9.10 am

Dow, Nasdaq down

The US markets ended on a negative note last evening on renewed worries about US-China trade deal with the Nasdaq down by -0.14% and Dow down by -0.52%.

Asian markets were negative with the Japan's Nikkei down by 0.41% to 22,833.23.

9.05 am

The stock of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals gained bullish momentum and surged 6.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a key resistance at ₹160 as as well as the 200-day moving average.

9.00 am

Asian shares fell on Friday in a weak start to the month and off three-month highs struck this week on fresh concerns over Sino-US trade prospects and ahead of US economic data, while the dollar eased against major rivals.

