10:55 am

Over 3.4 lakh Kotak Bank shares change hands in a block deal

A block deal was reported by Kotak Mahindra Bank on Friday on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). More than 3.40 lakh shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank were picked up by a buyer at Rs 1,576.75 in the morning trade.

The share price of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped by 0.8 per cent to touch a intra-day high of Rs 1,601. In October Kotak Bank reported that it has witnessed a 51 per cent jump in its net profit on a year on year basis during the September quarter to Rs 1,724 crore.

10:50 am

Trent Q2 net profit dips to Rs 17.27 cr

Tata Group company, Trent, has reported a lower net profit of Rs 17.27 crore in Q2 of FY20 against Rs 21.14 crore reported in Q2 of FY19. Its expenses for the said quarter rose to Rs 848 crore from Rs 604 crore the previous corresponding quarter. Revenue also went up to Rs 898 crore from Rs 653 crore in the period under review.

The company, which announched its results on Thursday, has brands such as Westside, Star, Landmark, and Zudio. Trent’s sales from the Westside format increased by 23 per cent for the six months ended September 30, 2019, as compared to the corresponding previous period. Click here to read in full the Trent results report.

10:15 am

Negative bias in rupee due to strong dollar

On Thursday, the rupee (INR) opened below the support at 71 against the dollar (USD) and marked a three-week low of 71.11, before closing at 70.96.

This means, the rupee has not breached the support on closing basis, but the price action clearly indicates weakness. The exchange rate of USDINR, by registering a five-week high and a three-week low in a span of one week, implies higher volatility and increasing chances of it moving out of the range between 70.75 and 71. Click here to read in full the Daily Rupee Call.

10:10 am

Dollar holds gains on progress in US-China trade talks

The dollar held on to its gains versus the yen and the Swiss franc on Friday as a China-US agreement to roll back tariffs on each others' goods supported riskier assets, even as some reports suggest a preliminary trade pact is far from a done deal. Click here to read in full the dollar report.

10:05 am

Oil drops on doubts US-China trade deal will be signed soon, rising US stockpiles

US crude oil futures fell on Friday amid fading hopes that a deal to end the lingering trade war between Washington and Beijing would be signed any time soon, the gloom compounded by rising crude inventories in the United States. Click here to read in full the oil markets report.

9:55 am

World stocks close in on record highs on US-China trade deal hopes

World stocks rallied to near record highs on Friday after China said it had agreed with the United States to cancel tariffs in phases, a key demand of Beijing for sealing a deal to end a trade war that has slowed economic growth and roiled markets. Click here to read the Asian markets report in full.

9:15 am

Opening bell

The benchmark indices, the BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty, were down in the opening session on Friday.

The Sensex dropped 115 points or 0.28 per cent to 40,538, while the Nifty was at 11,969, down 42 points or 0.35 per cent.

9:10 am

What to watch: Raymond: Focus on corporate revamp

The board of Raymond on Thursday approved a composite scheme of arrangement involving Raymond Apparel Ltd (RAL) and Scissors Engineering Products Ltd (SEPL). The scheme envisages the amalgamation of RAL and SEPL with Raymond Ltd; demerger of the lifestyle business undertaking of Raymond Ltd into a new company on a going concern basis; and cancellation and reduction of existing share capital of Raymond. Shareholders will closely monitor further development.

BoB, Ashok Leyland, IDFC results today

Around 120 firms including Ashok Leyland, Akzo Nobel, Allahabad Bank, Allcargo, BoB, Bharat Forge, Chambal Fertilizers, Capacite Infra, Crisil, Dredging Corp, Dr Lal Path, Eicher, Equitas Holdings, Gail, GE Shipping, Greenply, GSPL, Gulf Oil, IDFC, IDBI Bank, Khadim, MRF, M&M, NLC India, Sobha, Steel Strips Wheels, Sundaram Fin, TTK Prestiege, Tata Communications, Tata Power and Zuari Global will declare their quarterly numbers for the period ended September 2019 on Friday.

Power dues may trip Steelco Gujarat

Shares of Steelco Gujarat may come under pressure, as its power supply has been disconnected by Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company. According to the company, it did not pay the September and October bills due to difficult market conditions coupled with delay in completing the settlement process with banks. Due to the power disconnection, the company's plant will remain shut for a limited period, and it is expected to resume its operations in the next 5-10 days, it added.

9:00 am

Today's Pick: Colgate-Palmolive (₹1,601.3): Buy

The stock of Colgate-Palmolive, after declining through the first half of this year, started gaining traction in the month of August. The stock took support at an important level at ₹1,100, from where the positive trend resumed. It went on to register a new high of ₹1,589.5 in September, gaining 45 per cent in a period of three months. The stock’s year-to-date return is about 19 per cent. Click here to read in full the Today's Pick on Colgate-Palmolive