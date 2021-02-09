Stocks

Matnic Finvest pledges part of Kellton Tech shares

Matnic Finvest LLP, which holds a promoter share of 44.10 per cent in Kellton Tech Solutions, has pledged 24 lakh shares as collateral with Bandhan Bank on February 3, 2021.

The firm informed the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that it pledged 24 lakh shares or 5.64 per cent of its holding, taking the total number of shares encumbered so far to 64 lakh shares or 15 per cent of its holding in the Hyderabad-based technology solutions company.

