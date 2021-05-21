MCX invites bid again from software provider as SEBI plans to launch spot bullion platform

Vivo X60 Pro+: A piece of executive elegance
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Nearly three years after a failed attempt to acquire a software for its spot bullion trading platform, the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) recently floated yet another tender inviting expression of interest (EoI) for the same. As per the EoI, the MCX has set a six month deadline for acquiring the software after the contract is signed.
Acquisition of the software for the spot bullion platform by MCX has been under a cloud, as MCX paid around ₹19 crore in advance to a London-based company PESB for the software in 2018 without proper due diligence. MCX had constituted a committee to conduct internal inquiries with regard to the selection of the vendor, signing of contract and payments made in London. But the exchange is yet to fix the accountability even though it is holding back variable and other pay of some of the former senior officials for their role in the matter, sources in the know told BusinessLine.
PSEB, although has failed to provide the software as desired by MCX for three years, dragged the exchange to arbitration proceedings in Singapore in January.
The hurry for MCX to acquire the software now is on the back of market regulator SEBI’s recent move to fast-track the launch of a spot bullion trading in the country for the first time. National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE will be leveraged on the strength of their current technology platforms, sources said.
After the EoI was issued by MCX on May 5, Manoj K Sheth, a Chennai based shareholder of MCX, has threatened legal action against the exchange in a letter he wrote to the chairman of the exchange and SEBI.
In the letter, the shareholder has demanded action against the erring officials of MCX for causing loss to the exchange and not presenting a truthful picture of the situation.
MCX will be holding its board meeting this week and the matter is likely to come up there.
Before PSEB dragged MCX to arbitration, a whistleblower had alerted SEBI about the dubious software deal. SEBI said it tried but could not find who the whistleblower was.
Sheth says that after media published the whistle-blower account, he sought answers from MCX in an AGM. “I raised six queries in the last AGM.
Mr Reddy (MCX MD) told me all is well. He said there was no siphoning off funds and software would come. Now, the software is yet to come and money too is gone. Is there no accountability? Why SEBI is silent? On May 18, I sought action against MCX officials who lied and will not hold back in initiating legal proceedings,” said Sheth. An email query sent to MCX on the issue remained unanswered.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
A premium smartphone with a special camera and a different refreshing look
Canon EOS R6 is pricey and complex but full of features for enthusiasts
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
The medical firefighters are burning out body, mind and soul; And they’re too exhausted to seek help
Despite the tragedies that surround them, there is always hope
An app connects teachers to their students notwithstanding slow 2G connections
The pandemic has brought the best out of the theorising Indian
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...