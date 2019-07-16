MindTree, YES Bank, Wipro, Tata Elxsi results

About a dozen firms will declare their first quarter current fiscal results on Wednesday. Among these are Aditya Birla Money, DFM Foods, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Duncan Engineering, Menon Bearings, MindTree, SEL Manufacturing, Tata Elxsi, Wipro and YES Bank. Focus will be on YES Bank’s NPA and NIM; after TCS and Infosys gave a divided performance, analysts will eye Wipro’s performance; and MindTree will declare its results under its new owner L&T.