Stocks

MindTree, YES Bank, Wipro, Tata Elxsi results

| Updated on July 16, 2019 Published on July 16, 2019

About a dozen firms will declare their first quarter current fiscal results on Wednesday. Among these are Aditya Birla Money, DFM Foods, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Duncan Engineering, Menon Bearings, MindTree, SEL Manufacturing, Tata Elxsi, Wipro and YES Bank. Focus will be on YES Bank’s NPA and NIM; after TCS and Infosys gave a divided performance, analysts will eye Wipro’s performance; and MindTree will declare its results under its new owner L&T.

Published on July 16, 2019
Quarterly Results
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
DHFL to move out of F&O from Sept 27