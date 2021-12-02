Muthoottu Mini Financiers plans to raise ₹200 crore through NCD issue

The charge of Mysuru’s Covid Mitras
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
Muthoottu Mini Financiers Ltd has announced the issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of ₹1,000 each at par, aggregating up to ₹200 crore. The issue is now open and scheduled to be closed on December 28.
The base issue size is ₹100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to another ₹100 crore. The NCDs are proposed to be listed on BSE. The NCDs have been rated ‘Care BBB+’: Stable.
The company said net proceeds of the issue will be utilised for the purpose of onward lending, financing, and for repayment/prepayment of principal and interest on borrowings of the company (at least 75 per cent and the rest (up to 25 per cent for general corporate purposes.
As on September 30, MMFL had 3,95,175 gold loan accounts, predominately from rural and semi urban areas, aggregating to ₹2,033.66 crores which accounted for 97.41 per cent of its total loans and advances. The yield on its gold loan assets is at 19.39 per cent as at September 30.
In addition to its gold loan business, it offers micro finance loan, depository participant, money transfer, insurance, broking services, PAN card related and travel agency services.
Vivro Financial Services Private Limited is the sole Lead Manager to the Issue, Mitcon Trusteeship Services Limited is the Debenture Trustee of the Issue and Link Intime India Private Limited is the Registrar to the Issue.
Postcard from a district that constantly regrouped and renewed its fight against a continuously evolving ...
The cement sector’s roadmap at Glasgow involves commitment and collaboration
The COP26 declaration was explicit about shifting completely to zero-emission cars and vans by 2040. India ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Balanced Advantage Funds are in the spotlight as wary investors eye steep equity valuations with worry. Should ...
There is room for further fall in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty, with possible intermediate bounces
Remember to verify your ITR within 120 days of filing
Key support for gold and silver futures at ₹47,000 and ₹62,500 respectively
For young Meher, living in Dharavi meant a life full of possibilities. But as Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai ...
Bags the award for his biography Naoroji: Pioneer of Indian Nationalism
The author gives a nudge to live out our life with the passion that we can command
The author dips into behavioural science to create a DIY toolkit for personal metamorphosis
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...