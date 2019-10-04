NHPC may brighten on Teesta VI acquisition

NHPC on Friday signed an agreement to acquire the 500 MW Teesta VI hydro power project, which it bagged under the corporate insolvency resolution process. It would supply power at a levelised tariff of ₹4.07 per unit and would be completed in the next five years, NHPC Chairman and Managing Director, Balraj Joshi, said.

The company will tie up with State discoms for entering into power purchase agreements because its existing PPA with Maharashtra is not valid, Joshi said.