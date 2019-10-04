Stocks

NHPC may brighten on Teesta VI acquisition

| Updated on October 04, 2019 Published on October 04, 2019

 

NHPC on Friday signed an agreement to acquire the 500 MW Teesta VI hydro power project, which it bagged under the corporate insolvency resolution process. It would supply power at a levelised tariff of ₹4.07 per unit and would be completed in the next five years, NHPC Chairman and Managing Director, Balraj Joshi, said.

The company will tie up with State discoms for entering into power purchase agreements because its existing PPA with Maharashtra is not valid, Joshi said.

Published on October 04, 2019
NHPC Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
₹729-crore DMRC order win may drive BEML