Nifty Call: Buy on declines with a stop-loss at 11,645 levels

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
Nifty 50 July Futures (11,679)
Following a flat start the Sensex and the Nifty began to trend upwards witnessing buying interest. The Asian markets are marginally trading in negative territory. The Sensex and the Nifty have advanced about 0.3 per cent each. The India VIX is slightly down by 0.23 per cent to 11.53 levels. The Nifty Next 50 has gained 0.45 per cent to 27,488 levels.
Nifty July month contract began the session in negative territory, opening at 11,648 and recorded an intra-day low at 11,643. But the contract bounced up and trended higher to mark an intra-day high at 11,693 levels. The near-term stance will remain positive as long as the contract trades above 11,650 levels. Traders can make use of intra-day dips to buy the contract with a fixed stop-loss at 11,645 levels. The contract can test resistance at 11,700. A break above 11,700 can take the contract northwards to 11,730 and 11,750 levels. On the other hand, a strong fall below 11,650 will bring back selling interest and drag the contract down to 11,625 and 11,600 levels.
Strategy: Consider buying in declines with a stop-loss at 11,645 levels
Supports: 11,650 and 11,625
Resistances: 11,700 and 11.730
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...