Nifty Call: Buy on dips with stop-loss at 14,820

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Nifty 50 February Futures (14,872) The Sensex and Nifty 50 started the session with a gap-down open, taking weak cues from the Asian markets. The Nikkei 225 has slumped 304 points or 1 per cent to 28,341 levels and Hang Seng index has declined 221 points 0.76 per cent to 29,085 levels in today's session.
After spending initial hours in the negative territory, the Sensex and Nifty 50 have entered the positive territory now. Both the indices have climbed about 0.34 and 4 per cent respectively. The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is biased towards advances. There is decrease in volatility as the India VIX has slumped 2.7 per cent to 23 levels.
On the back of buying interest, the Nifty mid and small-cap indices have gained 1.2 and 1.6 per cent respectively. Only Nifty IT index is marginally featuring in the negative territory. Top sectoral gainers are the Nifty PSU Bank that has jumped 3.7 per cent followed by the Nifty metal index which has advanced 2 per cent in today's session.
The February month contract commenced the session with a gap-down opening at 14,765. After marking an intraday low at 14,731 the contract continued to trend upwards and has surpassed a key resistance at 14,800 levels. The near-term stances stay positive as long as the contract trades above 14,820 levels. Traders can buy on dips with a stop-loss at 14,820 levels. Key supports are at 14,800 and 14,750 levels. A rally above the immediate resistance level of 14,900 can take the contract higher to 14,920 and 14,950 levels.
Strategy: Buy on dips with a stop-loss at 14,820 levels
Supports: 14,800 and 14,750
Resistances: 14,900 and 14,930
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
A project seeks to lift the veil on the forgotten histories of Indian soldiers fighting on foreign land
Salma’s The Curse is an intense exploration of women’s lives — all straining under the weight of custom and ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...