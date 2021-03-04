Nifty Call: Go long on strong rally above 15,230

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Nifty 50 March Futures (15,219) Taking negative cues from the Asian markets- -Sensex and Nifty 50 began the session with a gap-down open but started to recover from the intraday lows. The Nikkei 225 has tumbled 2.1 per cent to 28,903 and Hang Seng index has slumped 2 per cent to 29,267 levels in today's sessions. Recovering from the intraday lows the Sensex and the Nifty 50 have trimmed their intraday loss to 0.4 per cent and 0.35 per cent, respectively.
The market breadth of the Nifty 50 is at breakeven that is advances/decline ratio is at 25-25. There is an increase in volatility as the India VIX has jumped 5 per cent to 23.2 levels. Both the Nifty mid and small-cap indices are trading in the positive territory, advancing 0.7 per cent and 1.3 per cent respectively. The Nifty metal is the top loser that has slumped 1.3 per cent. Selling interest is seen in the Nifty financial service and Nifty Bank indices which have fallen 0.9 per cent and 0.36 per cent correspondingly. On the other hand, the Nifty media index has surged 2.5 per cent.
Following a gap-down open at 15,047, the Nifty March month contract began to recover after recording an intraday low at 14,992. The contract surpassed key resistances at 15,100 and 15,200 levels and marked an intraday high at 15,225. But it is unable to sustain above 15,200 and it tests this level. A strong rally above 15,230 can extend the rally higher to 15,250 and then to 15,275 levels. Next key resistance is at 15,300 levels. Supports below 15,175 are placed at 15,150 and 15,100 levels. Avoid taking fresh long positions on a fall below 15,150 levels.
Strategy: Go long on a strong rally above 15,230 levels with a fixed stop-loss
Supports: 15,175 and 15,150
Resistances: 15,230 and 15,250
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...