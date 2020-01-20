Company news: NMDC Ltd revises iron prices

NMDC Ltd has revised the prices of iron ore from January 19. Accordingly, lump ore (65.53, 6-40mm) price has been fixed at ₹3,200 a tonne, and fines (643, -10 mm) at ₹2,910 per tonne. The FOR prices are excluding royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, forest permit fee, and other taxes. Shares of NMDC closed 7.06 per cent higher at ₹138.80 on the BSE.