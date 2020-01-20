Stocks

Company news: NMDC Ltd revises iron prices

| Updated on January 20, 2020 Published on January 20, 2020

NMDC Ltd has revised the prices of iron ore from January 19. Accordingly, lump ore (65.53, 6-40mm) price has been fixed at ₹3,200 a tonne, and fines (643, -10 mm) at ₹2,910 per tonne. The FOR prices are excluding royalty, DMF, NMET, cess, forest permit fee, and other taxes. Shares of NMDC closed 7.06 per cent higher at ₹138.80 on the BSE.

Published on January 20, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Axis MF unveils ESG fund