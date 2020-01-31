No fresh investment, redemption for mutual fund investors on Budget day

Solitary splendour in Maldives
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
Mutual fund investors will not be able to make fresh investment or sell their units on Budget day because subscription and redemption are closed on Saturdays and Sundays, industry officials said.
Mutual funds subscriptions and redemptions will not be permitted because all the fund houses in their scheme information documents have declared Saturday and Sunday as “non-business days”.
Consequently, mutual funds investors will not be able to participate like others participants in the stock markets.
Tomorrow, the stock exchanges are open but mutual funds are closed for subscription and redemptions, said Omkeshwar Singh, head of the mutual fund distribution business at Samco.
Investors, through equity and derivatives, can participate, but investors through mutual funds will not be able to participate, he added.
In case of any change in a non-business day, fund houses need to issue notices to investors and publish advertisements in leading newspapers, which is a lengthy process.
Stock markets will be open for normal trading on February 1, Saturday, when the Union Budget will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Trading would be conducted during normal hours from 9 am to 3.30 pm.
According to markets sources, the decision has been taken following requests made by market participants as Budget contains several market-moving announcements.
In 2015, the stock exchanges were open for trading on February 28, Saturday, when the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had presented the Budget.
For those who want to get away from it all, there’s always the Maldives
A visit to the restoration project site of an ancient harbour in Kerala, steeped in history, is peppered with ...
The iconic pilot’s watch returns with the Aviator 8 Mosquito —- and it’s better than before
From flying cars to Alexa-integrated vehicles and lounge-like interiors, the automobile industry has a lot up ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
The shares of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals gained 3.4 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, ...
Artist Jitish Kallat’s latest multimedia work is a reminder that friendship is possible even amidst diversity
In posing afresh the issue of judicial intervention in religious matters, the Supreme Court concedes the ...
Why the world would be a much better place if fewer people drove cars
Celebrate BLink’s sixth birthday with this special anniversary issue; exclusive short stories and poems by ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...