NSE de-lists 7 stocks

The National Stock Exchange on Thursday announced the de-listing seven shares with effect from October 17.


The stocks are Amar Remedies, Hindustan Dorr Oliver, Lanco Infratech, LML, Moser-Baer, Samtel color and Supreme Tex Mart.

