NSE extends NOW till December

The National Stock Exchange has extended the deadline for shutting down its NOW platform, a shared CTCL (computer to computer link) facility, to to December 28, 2020. Now, which is mainly used by retail category brokers, helps them by minimising their overheads on non-trading related activities like maintaining infrastructure (hardware, network, application), system audits, etc.

NSE had told the brokers that it would discontinue NOW platformfrom September 14, 2020. However, on account of requests from brokers to extend the deadline for it, NSE said it has decided to revise the discontinuation date of NOW to December 28, 2020. .