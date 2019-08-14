Stocks

NSE Nifty breaks above key 11,000 levels; may retest support range of 10,828 - 10,782 levels

Reuters | Updated on August 14, 2019 Published on August 14, 2019

The NSE index Nifty is likely to test a support at 10,917.51, before falling further into the range of 10,828.46 to 10,782.60.

The range is identified as the 38.2% Fibonacci projection level of the downtrend from July 17 high to Aug 5 low and the low hit on Aug 5 .

The Nifty Index's wave pattern suggests that it is in the final wave v within wave C of a three-wave correction and a fall into the 10,828.46 to 10,782.6 range is likely

Further breakdown of the 10,782.6 level may lead to a fall up to 10,660, as suggested by the length of wave i.

Meanwhile, a break above 11,000.67 is seen positive for the index and a further breakout of the descending trend line that connects July 17 and Aug 9 highs, may lead to an uptrend.

Published on August 14, 2019
stocks and shares
NSE
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Glenmark Pharma hits over 7-year low after Q1 profit misses estimates