Only 100 out of 1,300 listed firms created ‘meaningful’ wealth in 25 years: Study

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The fact that only 100 out of 1,300 listed companies (in 1995) have created meaningful wealth in last 25 years has once again highlighted the shallowness of the equity market and the risk borne by retail investors.
As per the Annual Wealth Creation Study of Motilal Oswal Group, Reliance Industries and Pidilite have been the consistent wealth creators in last five years, while Tasty Bite Eatables was the fastest wealth creator.
In last five years, Infosys, Reliance and Kotak Mahindra were the fastest, biggest and most consistent wealth creator, respectively, between 1995 and 2020. Kotak Mahindra was also the top all-round wealth creator. The consumer and retail is the largest wealth creating sector.
On the future growth, the study finds financial services is a risky business and resorted to large-caps such as HDFC AMC, HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, Honeywell Auto, ICICI Lombard and ICICI Securities. Others included Ajanta Pharama, Alembic Pharma, Astral Poly, AU Small Finance, Bata India, Dr Lal Paths Lab, Page Industries and Whirlpool India.
Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman, Motilal Oswal Group, said time is a friend of good companies and enemy of bad companies, with successful companies growing to unimaginable levels in sales, profits and market cap. While valuations matter less in the long run, stock returns are slaves of earnings power and growth, he added.
The report has preferred consumer-facing, secular business models for future investments and eliminated cyclical businesses like auto ancillaries, capital goods, chemicals, oil and gas and realty.
To ensure profitability of companies in the list, companies with average RoE of over 15 per cent for last five years and included market leaders in their business.
The future always holds a lot more promise. Over 50 per cent of current market cap is made up of listings post 1995.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Higher realisations, sanguine prospects and cost-control measures work in favour
Modification in scrip-wise disclosure norms proves a boon
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
The Sikh diaspora has launched into action — collecting donations, organising rallies and posting news updates ...
An author recalls the special bond between Guru Dutt and Abrar Alvi, and the magic they wielded together
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...