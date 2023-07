Orient Electric Ltd.’s shares rose by 0.60 per cent after the company announced the completion of the sale of land parcels totalling 23 acres in Hyderabad, Telangana, for a consideration of ₹35 crores.

The sale transaction, which took place on July 25, involved land located in Dusakal Village Secretariat and Mekaguda Gram Panchyat.

The shares went up by 0.69 per cent to ₹232 at 2:26 p.m. on BSE.