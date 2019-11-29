Stocks

Company news: Oriental Aromatics

| Updated on November 29, 2019 Published on November 29, 2019

The board of directors of Oriental Aromatics, (formerly Camphor and Allied Products) on Friday approved incorporating a wholly-owned subsidiary in Mumbai, by making an initial investment of ₹6 crore. However, the company did not disclose any other details of the development such as the nature of business, or the date of launch. Shares of Oriental Aromatics closed 1 per cent lower at ₹180.10 on the BSE.

