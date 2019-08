The ₹24.93-crore rights issue of Pacific Industries will open for subscription on Monday. The company will issue up to 20.948 lakh shares at ₹119 a share on rights basis to eligible shareholders. The entitlement ratio has been fixed at 155 equity shares for every 100 held as on the record date, which is July 26. Currently, 16,383 small investors hold 39.98 per cent stake in the company. Shareholders would closely monitor the response to the issue.