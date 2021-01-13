Paytm Money launches F&O trading at ₹10 per order

Paytm Money announced that it now provides Futures and Options trading (F&O) on its platform.

“The platform has launched this service with the most competitive brokerage at ₹10 for all F&O trades, and the low pricing is without any commitments or packages or contracts. This is in line with its intraday charges of ₹10, and free for delivery,” it said in a statement.

The company is initially giving early access to a select user base on Android and Web to get feedback.

Commercial roll out to all traders and iOS launch will be over the next few weeks, it further said.

With the launch of F&O on its platform, Paytm Money is aiming at an overall daily turnover of ₹1.5 lakh crore and 10 lakh trades a day in the next 18 to 24 months.