Broker's call: Polycab (Buy)

The stock currently trades at 18.2x FY21e EPS of ₹44.02 and 13.1x FY22e EPS of ₹61.08. Although demand prospects are barely disappointing, fluctuation in raw material prices poses a key challenge. Realisation and profitability depend of copper and aluminium commodity prices. Weighing odds, we advise ‘buy’ rating on the stock with target price of ₹1,099 based on 18x FY22e EPS of ₹61.08 over a period of 9-12 months.

Polycab’s revenues have grown over 14 per cent during FY16-20, although looking closely at the numbers, its primary business has shown sub-10 per cent increase over the last couple of years (last few days of FY20 were impacted due to the pandemic) and our estimates suggest that it will not reach FY20 levels in terms of revenue for at least another couple of years.

Polycab has evolved from a largely B2B play to a fast-growing B2C brand. Driving this growth as a powerhouse in India’s consumer electricals market have been their investments in branding and marketing with good results. Polycab’s initial strategy was to focus on strengthening not only above-the-line but also below-the-line and through-the-line communication. This ensured not only top-of-mind recall for the brand but similar recognition at point-of-sale and post-purchase satisfaction.

Get diverse set of perspectives from our trusted experts on Portfolio, Banking, Economy, Environment and others.

Please Subscribe to get access to one of our early bird packs. Or click on Free Trial to get 14 days free trial.

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!