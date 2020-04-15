IFCI board meet on April 20

The board of directors of public sector non-banking finance company, IFCI, will meet on April 20 to consider for approval preferential allotment of equity shares to the Union Government. Last month, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) sanctioned release of funds of ₹200 crore to IFCI towards share capital during 2019-20, sources said. As of end December 31,2019, the Centre had 56.42 per cent stake in IFCI, which is a systemically important non-banking finance company. It may be recalled that the Union Government had in 2015 raised its stake in IFCI to over 51 per cent, making it a Government company.