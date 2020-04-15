Stocks

IFCI board meet on April 20

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on April 15, 2020 Published on April 15, 2020

 

The board of directors of public sector non-banking finance company, IFCI, will meet on April 20 to consider for approval preferential allotment of equity shares to the Union Government. Last month, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) sanctioned release of funds of ₹200 crore to IFCI towards share capital during 2019-20, sources said. As of end December 31,2019, the Centre had 56.42 per cent stake in IFCI, which is a systemically important non-banking finance company. It may be recalled that the Union Government had in 2015 raised its stake in IFCI to over 51 per cent, making it a Government company.

Published on April 15, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Firms line up for listing on BSE’s SME platform even during lockdown