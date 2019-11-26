Stocks

PSP Projects may build on new orders

PSP Projects has been awarded new work orders worth ₹192.81 crore (excluding GST) for institutional and residential projects from various clients. Among them are a major order from Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan at Ahmedabad worth ₹104.59 crore. With the receipt of fresh orders, the total work orders received during FY20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to ₹1,053.23 crore (excluding GST), it said. Investors will monitor the execution of the orders by PSP Projects.

