PSU Bank shares advance; Syndicate Bank rises 4%

The Nifty PSU Bank index was trading 1.48 per cent higher at 2,550.85 at 9.45 am. Out of the 12 stocks in the index, except for Central Bank of India, all others in trading in green.

Shares of Syndicate Bank (up 4.17 per cent), Indian Bank (up 1.76 per cent), SBI (up 1.66 per cent), Bank of Baroda (up 1.66 per cent), Bank of Baroda (up 1.62 per cent), Canara Bank (up 1.16 per cent), and Oriental Bank of Commerce (up 1.32 per cent) are trading higher.

Benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was up 23.55 points at 12,283.55 while the BSE Sensex was up 112.98 points at 41,786.90.

Among the 50 stocks in the Nifty index, 34 were trading in the green, while 16 were in the red.